Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAT. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $7,518,297. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

