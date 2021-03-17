Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 690 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

