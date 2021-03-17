Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

