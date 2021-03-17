Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 64 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.43 and a 200 day moving average of $518.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

