Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

