Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.