Permanens Capital L.P. Takes $5.03 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.91 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

