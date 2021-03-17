Permanens Capital L.P. Invests $200,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,206. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

