Permanens Capital L.P. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 225.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $36.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,056.00. 30,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,336. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,043.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,763.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

