Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 300 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,311. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

