Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 18,825 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth about $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,092. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,684. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

