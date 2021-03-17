Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 1,750 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,072. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $204.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

