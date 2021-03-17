Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.43 and last traded at $69.43. Approximately 28 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest bearing time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.