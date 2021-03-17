Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.11

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1113784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $256,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

