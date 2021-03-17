Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,274 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,643. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,405,706 shares of company stock valued at $90,889,222. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

