Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stamps.com by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,323. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $12,215,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.