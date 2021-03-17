Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,861 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.33. 27,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,401. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

