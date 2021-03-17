Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,389 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $120,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.16. 371,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.