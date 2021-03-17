Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,197,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,584 shares of company stock worth $33,266,150. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

