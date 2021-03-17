PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Up 4% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $268,052.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,815,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,980,367 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

