PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.78

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 206716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

