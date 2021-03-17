PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 10.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $244.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.