Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 60,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

