Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PBHC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

