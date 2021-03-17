PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases 700 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 961,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,401,977. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

