Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POU. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

Shares of POU opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.71.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

