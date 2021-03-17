Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

