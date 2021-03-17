Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $816,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.