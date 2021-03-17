Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.