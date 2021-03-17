Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.73. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

