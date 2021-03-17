Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $416.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.22. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.