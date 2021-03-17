Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,714.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

