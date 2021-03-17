Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $332,389.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Parachute has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $332,389.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 610,648,685 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

