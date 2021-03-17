Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 13.3%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 1,389,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 332,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $898.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

