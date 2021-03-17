Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $14,095.76 and $86.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00457221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00079048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.00 or 0.00582490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

