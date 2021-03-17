Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,344 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 375,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Avnet stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

