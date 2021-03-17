Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 115,751 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.