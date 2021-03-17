Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,338 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

