Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

