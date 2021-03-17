Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

