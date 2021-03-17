Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 287.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vera Bradley worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,104,803 shares of company stock worth $9,705,612. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

