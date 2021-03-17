Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 285.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE:EPC opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

