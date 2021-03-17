Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.05

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.24 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 3,592,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £354.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

