Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,282,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,386,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

PTN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

