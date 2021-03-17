PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.96 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.43–0.36 EPS.

NYSE PD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 126,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,979 shares of company stock valued at $32,535,293. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

