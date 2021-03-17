PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.19

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 9951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

