Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.43

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.43 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 95.75 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 81,133 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £121.94 million and a P/E ratio of 73.08.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.