Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

