Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Eric Glen Nickle Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Overstock.com stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 356.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

