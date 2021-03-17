Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTSKY stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Otsuka has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.69.
About Otsuka
