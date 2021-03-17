Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTSKY stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Otsuka has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.69.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.